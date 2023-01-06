Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 8,177 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $209,167.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,251,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,029,737.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 6,850 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $175,291.50.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 95,144 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $2,480,404.08.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 104,026 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $2,655,783.78.

On Monday, December 5th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,831 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $240,644.75.

On Friday, December 2nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 88,462 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $2,430,051.14.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 165,953 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,791.05.

On Monday, November 28th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 37,989 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $1,043,177.94.

On Friday, November 25th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 17,264 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $469,753.44.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 39,729 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,084,601.70.

On Monday, November 21st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 720 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $19,533.60.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 0.6 %

Vir Biotechnology stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.06. 517,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,177. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $41.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $374.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

