Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.34

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.34 and last traded at $23.77, with a volume of 3346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on EMBC. Morgan Stanley downgraded Embecta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on Embecta in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Embecta Stock Down 2.6 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average of $29.73.
Embecta Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Union Heritage Capital LLC acquired a new position in Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Embecta Company Profile
Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.
