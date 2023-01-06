Elevation Gold Mining (OTC:EVGDF) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Elevation Gold Mining Co. (OTC:EVGDF – Get Rating) were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 10,848 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 13,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Elevation Gold Mining Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.

Elevation Gold Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevation Gold Mining Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Moss Gold-Silver mine located in Mohave County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.