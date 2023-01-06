Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Elbit Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu expects that the aerospace company will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Elbit Systems’ current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elbit Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

ESLT has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Elbit Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th.

Elbit Systems stock opened at $168.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.18. Elbit Systems has a 12 month low of $159.00 and a 12 month high of $244.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.71). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESLT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 12.9% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,050,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,220,000 after purchasing an additional 234,434 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 78.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after acquiring an additional 79,955 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 297.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 71,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after acquiring an additional 53,838 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 957.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 27,245 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,919,000 after acquiring an additional 25,195 shares during the period. 18.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

