Ediston Property Investment Company plc (EPIC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.42 on January 31st

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ediston Property Investment Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON EPIC opened at GBX 60.70 ($0.73) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 22.33, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.36. The stock has a market cap of £128.28 million and a PE ratio of 355.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 62.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 69.06. Ediston Property Investment has a 12-month low of GBX 58.60 ($0.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 88 ($1.06).

About Ediston Property Investment

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

