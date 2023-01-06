Ediston Property Investment Company plc (EPIC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.42 on January 31st

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Ediston Property Investment Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of LON EPIC opened at GBX 60.70 ($0.73) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 22.33, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.36. The stock has a market cap of £128.28 million and a PE ratio of 355.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 62.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 69.06. Ediston Property Investment has a 12-month low of GBX 58.60 ($0.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 88 ($1.06).
About Ediston Property Investment
