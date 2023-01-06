Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Edison International by 15.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 139,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,900,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Edison International by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Edison International by 50.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 14,479 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 68,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EIX. Mizuho lowered their target price on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $64.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.75. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 156.09%.

Edison International Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.