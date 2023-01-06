Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENX opened at $9.19 on Friday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 80.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter worth about $871,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 10.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 373,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 36,797 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

