Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 48 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 1.4% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 330.4% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.
In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
DHR opened at $255.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.29 and a 200 day moving average of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $309.32.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
