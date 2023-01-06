Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 13 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Booking by 129.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Booking by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in Booking by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Booking by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Up 1.6 %

Booking stock opened at $2,144.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,973.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1,891.98. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $37.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

