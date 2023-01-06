Eads & Heald Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after acquiring an additional 581,636,429 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,420 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 305.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,875,000 after acquiring an additional 917,906 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,685,000 after acquiring an additional 860,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,853,612,000 after acquiring an additional 648,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.48.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $75.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.10. The company has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,542.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,646,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,542.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,873. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

