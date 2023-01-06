Eads & Heald Wealth Management Purchases 3,060 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,428,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 54,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1,260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $76.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.92 and its 200 day moving average is $83.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $195.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.