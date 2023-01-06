Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $2.26 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for approximately 1.3% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 974,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,267,000 after purchasing an additional 26,275 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 47,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2,531.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 125,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 120,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 1.1 %

Amphenol stock opened at $76.70 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $85.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.57.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.40.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

