Eads & Heald Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 0.8% during the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Fastenal by 78.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 6.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Fastenal by 27.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,440 shares of company stock valued at $366,770. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $62.37.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 66.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.