Eads & Heald Wealth Management Acquires 2,217 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,263 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $35,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 576.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 2.3 %

CRM stock opened at $136.34 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $239.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $136.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 486.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,178,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,061 shares of company stock worth $26,429,796. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.