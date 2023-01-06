EAC Trading 59.1% Lower Over Last Week (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. EAC has a market cap of $4.74 million and $3,850.33 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can currently be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EAC has traded 59.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $74.47 or 0.00443827 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00020658 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000854 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00018633 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01578548 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6,503.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

