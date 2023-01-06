EAC Price Down 59.9% Over Last Week (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. EAC has a total market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $4,210.14 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can now be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, EAC has traded 59.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.62 or 0.00448885 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00020594 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000852 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018769 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01578548 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6,503.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

