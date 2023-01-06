e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Price Up 3.7%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) shares rose 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.94 and last traded at $57.66. Approximately 5,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 452,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.61.

ELF has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.54.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $122.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.29 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 7.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $170,681.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,088 shares in the company, valued at $14,998,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $82,663.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 4,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $170,681.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,998,625.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,459 shares of company stock worth $5,001,062 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after acquiring an additional 504,690 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,752,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after acquiring an additional 51,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,445,000 after acquiring an additional 55,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 25.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,472,000 after acquiring an additional 242,900 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

