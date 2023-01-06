DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $8,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $70.87 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $85.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.33. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

