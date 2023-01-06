Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.13-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $331.00 million-$338.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $331.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.13-0.14 EPS.

Duck Creek Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:DCT opened at $11.28 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $32.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DCT shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. State Street Corp grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 45.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,533,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 478,497 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 148.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 726,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 433,749 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth $3,204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,206.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 256,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,559,000 after purchasing an additional 225,912 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

