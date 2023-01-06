Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.13-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $331.00 million-$338.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $331.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.13-0.14 EPS.
Duck Creek Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ:DCT opened at $11.28 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $32.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12.
Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. State Street Corp grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 45.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,533,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 478,497 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 148.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 726,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 433,749 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth $3,204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,206.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 256,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,559,000 after purchasing an additional 225,912 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
