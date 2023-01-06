Drax Group (LON:DRX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $648.41

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 648.41 ($7.81) and traded as high as GBX 677 ($8.16). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 633.50 ($7.63), with a volume of 1,769,399 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Drax Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.17) to GBX 825 ($9.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 598 ($7.20) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 1,175 ($14.16) to GBX 950 ($11.45) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 820 ($9.88) to GBX 1,000 ($12.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 739.67 ($8.91).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 613.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 648.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,277.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.43.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

