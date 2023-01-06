Dragonchain (DRGN) Price Reaches $0.0107 on Major Exchanges

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. In the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $23,230.04 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002929 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.41 or 0.00448442 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.31 or 0.01696611 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,152.01 or 0.30637151 BTC.
Dragonchain Token Profile
Dragonchain’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
