Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Gap Down to $32.01

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.01, but opened at $30.75. Doximity shares last traded at $28.99, with a volume of 16,515 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average of $33.84. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $102.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.86 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 36.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Doximity by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,905,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,575 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,737,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,400 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 559.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,056 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

