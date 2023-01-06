Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Raised to $144.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Dover from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dover in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,148. Dover has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.12 and its 200 day moving average is $129.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Insider Activity at Dover

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Dover by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Dover by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,560,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

