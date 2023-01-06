Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Trading 2.8% Higher

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Rating) traded up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 128,862 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 201,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.52 million and a PE ratio of -21.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.41.

Doubleview Gold Company Profile

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with ten mineral tenures covering an area of 6,308 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia.

