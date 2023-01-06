Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,334 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 194,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 100,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,349,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 100.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $61.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.89. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

