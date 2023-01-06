Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 452.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 517.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR opened at $142.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.62 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price objective on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. OTR Global upgraded Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.13.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

