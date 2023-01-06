Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) fell 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$45.04 and last traded at C$45.48. 22,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 24,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DCBO. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Docebo from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$75.17.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo Trading Down 4.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 255.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$41.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.