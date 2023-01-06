Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. Cuts Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 15.2% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $19,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 211,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,858,000 after purchasing an additional 447,274 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $51.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average is $42.29.

