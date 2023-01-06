Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Share Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $71.83

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $71.83 and traded as high as $79.45. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $77.90, with a volume of 959,879 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1,377.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 551.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

