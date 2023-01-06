Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) Trading 2.4% Higher

Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.03 and last traded at $5.89. 3,393,803 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 3,161,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 7.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares by 524.8% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth about $45,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares by 16.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period.

