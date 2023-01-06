Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Price Target Lowered to $345.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $352.00 to $345.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dillard’s to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $256.25.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s Stock Down 0.6 %

DDS opened at $323.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $337.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.12. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $193.00 and a twelve month high of $390.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $6.09. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 59.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 41.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.58%.

Insider Transactions at Dillard’s

In other news, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.40, for a total value of $845,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dillard’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDS. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter worth $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter worth $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter worth $119,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dillard’s

(Get Rating)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.