dForce USD (USX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $166.45 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005960 BTC on exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $166.45 million and approximately $1,045.48 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

