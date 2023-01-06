dForce USD (USX) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005951 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $166.91 million and $551.69 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.82 or 0.00444405 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00032001 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00020818 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000834 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00018552 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000288 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.0101834 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $685.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

