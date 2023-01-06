DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. It primarily operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

