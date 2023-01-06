DeXe (DEXE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $86.97 Million

DeXe (DEXE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. DeXe has a total market capitalization of $86.97 million and $3.78 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeXe has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One DeXe token can currently be bought for $2.38 or 0.00014182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.36 or 0.00449158 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.09 or 0.01699045 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,148.86 or 0.30686013 BTC.

DeXe Token Profile

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. The official message board for DeXe is dexenetwork.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,472,596.70465014 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.39627744 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $3,005,463.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeXe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeXe using one of the exchanges listed above.

