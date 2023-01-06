DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,632 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the period. DexCom makes up about 2.6% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 412.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,857 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 20,006 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 909.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 49,569 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 369,601 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $46,378.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $46,378.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,685 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.49. 34,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,830. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $134.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $769.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.67 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DXCM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of DexCom to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.35.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.