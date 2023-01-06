Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €9.80 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) received a €9.80 ($10.43) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.56% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €8.55 ($9.10) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.70 ($9.26) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.57) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €5.25 ($5.59) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €8.00 ($8.51) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

Shares of LHA opened at €8.34 ($8.87) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion and a PE ratio of -4.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €7.60 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.63. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €5.25 ($5.59) and a 12-month high of €8.07 ($8.59).

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

