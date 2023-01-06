Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $250.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $202.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $238.55.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $220.77 on Tuesday. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $114.86 and a twelve month high of $269.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.29 and its 200-day moving average is $175.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $213.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $27,731.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $27,731.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $315,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,631,139.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,124 shares of company stock valued at $634,886. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Penumbra by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Penumbra by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,051,000 after acquiring an additional 25,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

