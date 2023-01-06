Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Denny’s in a report issued on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Denny’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.01 million.

Denny’s Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Denny’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $10.18 on Friday. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $582.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denny’s

In other Denny’s news, CFO Robert P. Verostek sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $93,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,036 shares in the company, valued at $372,746.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Denny’s news, CFO Robert P. Verostek sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $93,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,746.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Miller sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,741,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 776,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,017,730.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,921 shares of company stock worth $3,079,126 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Denny’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 191.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter worth $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter worth $34,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 50.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

