Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Ryan J. Watts Sells 5,029 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $144,483.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,592,820.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

DNLI stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.74. 526,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,126. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.86. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $45.31.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 273.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 million. Analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 280.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 43.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 362.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 41.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Stories

