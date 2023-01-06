Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Ryan J. Watts Sells 5,029 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $144,483.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,592,820.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %
DNLI stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.74. 526,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,126. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.86. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $45.31.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 273.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 million. Analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 280.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 43.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 362.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 41.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
- Conagra Brands: Another Reason To Go Long Consumer Staples In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.