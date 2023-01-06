Delta Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for 1.1% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 37,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

Shares of EXPD traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.29. 7,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $130.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.51.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

