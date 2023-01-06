Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 217 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,545,742. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.04. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $112.84.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

