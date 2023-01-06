Delta Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 132 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,502 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,570,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,274 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in McDonald’s by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,430 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.4 %

MCD stock traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $265.96. The company had a trading volume of 20,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,181. The company has a market capitalization of $194.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.85.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.