Delta Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,179 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 1.5% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 7.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in NIKE by 20.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 592,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,693,000 after purchasing an additional 98,731 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in NIKE by 31.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 18,689 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on NKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE Increases Dividend

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $2.57 on Friday, reaching $123.19. 119,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,904,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $193.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $163.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

