Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE VFL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,785. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.41. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $14.14.

Institutional Trading of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFL. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 106.4% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 278,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 143,647 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 787.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 60,379 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $358,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 61.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 31,631 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

