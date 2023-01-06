Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE VFL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,785. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.41. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $14.14.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.
