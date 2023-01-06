DEI One Day Volume Hits $13,006.99 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 6th. DEI has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and approximately $13,006.99 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001806 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DEI has traded down 18.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.96 or 0.00447560 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020552 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000855 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018738 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

