DEI (DEI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $15,298.27

DEI (DEI) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. DEI has a total market cap of $2.23 billion and $15,298.27 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEI has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.66 or 0.00449212 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00020595 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000857 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018836 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

