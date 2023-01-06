DeepOnion Price Tops $0.0451 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $256.65 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,885,795 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

