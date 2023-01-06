DeepBrain Chain Price Reaches $0.0012 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 6th. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 5% higher against the dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $609,293.50 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org.

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

