Decentraland (MANA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $579.98 Million

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $579.98 million and $36.69 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentraland token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001867 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland launched on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,539,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,855,084,192 tokens. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y).Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services.”

